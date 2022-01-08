The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Rio 33
Assumption 89, Chequamegon 9
Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38
Badger 40, Williams Bay 23
Bensenville (Fenton), Ill. 63, Saint Francis 30
Boscobel 55, Kickapoo 54
Brookfield Academy 45, Heritage Christian 41
Catholic Central 52, Racine Horlick 32
Catholic Memorial 80, Milwaukee DSHA 56
Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Gibraltar 40
Colfax 59, Hayward 24
Dominican 35, Brown Deer 26
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Hartford Union 51
La Farge/Youth Initiative 52, Wonewoc-Center 44
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Living Word Lutheran 19
Lake Mills 46, Lakeside Lutheran 45
Lena 47, Tigerton 13
Martin Luther 48, Racine Lutheran 44
Mineral Point 59, Wisconsin Heights 32
New Berlin West 53, Waunakee 49, OT
Oakfield 56, Princeton/Green Lake 25
Oostburg 76, Kohler 28
Platteville 69, Evansville 53
Prairie du Chien 78, Black Hawk 35
Reedsburg Area 92, Portage 26
Sevastopol 44, Marinette 41
Sheboygan North 61, Xavier 50
Waterford 56, Milton 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Hillsboro 37
Wild Rose 58, Wautoma 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Edgerton vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
