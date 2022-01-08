The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 58, Chequamegon 42

Bangor 69, Blair-Taylor 45

Columbus 58, Delavan-Darien 48

Darlington 60, Big Foot 45

Hudson 68, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 34

Hurley 82, Mercer 33

Independence 46, Glenwood City 39

Lena 68, Tigerton 35

Lomira 51, Berlin 49

Monroe 73, Milw. Bay View 47

Mount Horeb 59, Janesville Parker 57, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..