The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 58, Chequamegon 42
Bangor 69, Blair-Taylor 45
Columbus 58, Delavan-Darien 48
Darlington 60, Big Foot 45
Hudson 68, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 34
Hurley 82, Mercer 33
Independence 46, Glenwood City 39
Lena 68, Tigerton 35
Lomira 51, Berlin 49
Monroe 73, Milw. Bay View 47
Mount Horeb 59, Janesville Parker 57, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..