The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 89, Chequamegon 9
Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38
Badger 40, Williams Bay 23
Boscobel 55, Kickapoo 54
Catholic Memorial 80, Milwaukee DSHA 56
Cedar Grove-Belgium 74, Gibraltar 40
Colfax 59, Hayward 24
Lena 47, Tigerton 13
Mineral Point 59, Wisconsin Heights 32
New Berlin West 53, Waunakee 49, OT
Prairie du Chien 78, Black Hawk 35
Reedsburg Area 92, Portage 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Hillsboro 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..