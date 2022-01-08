MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,500 meters and Joey Mantia took the men’s event in track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials to qualify for their third Olympics. Bowe finished in 1 minute, 50.32 seconds in Milwaukee. Her excitement was dimmed by Erin Jackson’s failure to make the team in the 500 a day earlier. Jackson slipped during her 500 race and finished third, behind winner Bowe and Kimi Goetz. Mantia won in 1:44.01, lowering Chad Hedrick’s track record.

