MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged with driving his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, had been released on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case. There have been bipartisan calls for bail reform following the Christmas parade deaths and details about the bail amount set for suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, announced their support for stricter bail policies last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.