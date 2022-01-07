MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, a move that comes as the committee working to name a permanent leader prepared to name finalists for the position. The 80-year-old former governor took on the job as interim president of the UW System on July 1, 2020. He came on board after a failed search to find replacement for Ray Cross. Thompson said in his resignation letter submitted Friday to the Board of Regents that he was honored to hold the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time.”

