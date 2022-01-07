The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 73, Monticello 24

Argyle 58, Pecatonica 52

Augusta 53, Gilmanton 28

Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Belmont 63, Benton 49

Black Hawk 59, Barneveld 39

Bonduel 74, Roncalli 31

Boscobel 66, Fennimore 39

Brillion 58, Chilton 55

Brodhead 57, Jefferson 30

Cadott 68, Bloomer 47

Cameron 52, Hayward 42

Cedarburg 84, West Bend East 40

Clinton 81, East Troy 41

Cochrane-Fountain City 52, Independence 7

Coleman 48, Suring 39

Colfax 77, Spring Valley 34

Columbus 59, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Darlington 53, Southwestern 39

De Soto 52, North Crawford 35

DeForest 55, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Dodgeland 55, Horicon 36

Dodgeville 67, River Valley 27

Durand 49, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21

Fall Creek 71, Thorp 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Denmark 27

Gillett 46, Crivitz 32

Heritage Christian 63, Messmer 17

Hustisford 37, Deerfield 34

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 41

Ithaca 60, Weston 26

Kiel 64, Roncalli 42

La Crosse Central 57, La Crosse Logan 39

Ladysmith 56, St. Croix Falls 55

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 21

Laona-Wabeno 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49

Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38

Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Craig 55

Manawa 64, White Lake 8

Mauston 55, Nekoosa 43

McDonell Central 47, Regis 36

McFarland 46, Big Foot 26

Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22

Mineral Point 67, Riverdale 26

Mosinee 64, Crandon 19

Neillsville 70, Granton 11

New Glarus 77, Waterloo 28

Northland Lutheran 53, Tigerton 20

Northwestern 66, Spooner 25

Northwestern 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Pardeeville 82, Cambria-Friesland 47

Peshtigo 83, Sturgeon Bay 28

Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47

Racine St. Catherine’s 37, Catholic Central 33

Randolph 62, Markesan 27

Rio 66, Fall River 49

Rosholt 58, Port Edwards 31

Spencer 54, Colby 34

Three Lakes 66, Florence 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 49

Westfield Area 73, Wautoma 40

Wilmot Union 82, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14

Wisconsin Dells 32, Adams-Friendship 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..