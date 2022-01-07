MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin state senator who has been one of the only Republican critics of the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election will not be seeking reelection. State Sen. Kathy Bernier announced Friday that she would retire at the end of the year. Bernier is chair of the Senate’s elections committee and spent 12 years in the Legislature after a 13-year career as a county elections clerk. The 65-year-old Bernier has been a sharp critic of the election investigation being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Gableman, in turn, has called on her to resign.

