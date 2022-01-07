WASHINGTON — Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a career-high 22 points as Marquette romped past Georgetown 92-64. Collin Holloway led the Hoyas with 17 points.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
