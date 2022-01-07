By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109. Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half to help the Bucks snap a two-game skid. The last loss came without Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play Wednesday against Toronto because of an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who have lost five straight home games.

