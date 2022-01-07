The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33
Burke 54, Centerville 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47
Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55
Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Flandreau 55, Garretson 34
Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40
Hill City 59, Edgemont 41
Little Wound 69, Todd County 64
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40
Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29
Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39
Tea Area 63, Madison 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..