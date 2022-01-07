The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33

Burke 54, Centerville 49

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47

Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55

Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Flandreau 55, Garretson 34

Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40

Hill City 59, Edgemont 41

Little Wound 69, Todd County 64

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40

Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29

Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39

Tea Area 63, Madison 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..