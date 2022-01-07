The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 54, Sturgeon Bay 32

Altoona 62, Ellsworth 30

Amherst 73, Menominee Indian 35

Antigo 71, Tomahawk 33

Arrowhead 56, Mukwonago 40

Ashwaubenon 50, Green Bay Preble 32

Assumption 54, Rib Lake 42

Auburndale 67, Chequamegon 10

Brillion 56, Hilbert 45

Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa East 40

Brown Deer 67, Shorewood 53

Cashton 50, New Lisbon 39

Chilton 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42

Clear Lake 53, Luck 29

Clinton 63, Elkhorn Area 37

De Pere 80, Sheboygan South 23

Denmark 48, Little Chute 25

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Chippewa Falls 41

Edgar 58, Athens 39

Edgewood 57, Monroe 30

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Clintonville 43

Freedom 75, Waupaca 20

Grafton 54, Slinger 41

Green Bay Southwest 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

Greendale 73, Greenfield 39

Homestead 64, West Bend West 31

Hortonville 81, Appleton East 66

Hurley 63, Mercer 17

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Kettle Moraine 84, Oconomowoc 68

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Berlin 32

Kimberly 69, Appleton West 45

Laconia 72, Campbellsport 33

Lakeland 62, Tomahawk 16

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Marinette 31

Marathon 66, Prentice 11

Mellen 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 28

Menomonie 72, River Falls 40

Milwaukee DSHA 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 42

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 77, Milwaukee South 13

Monona Grove 60, Milton 47

New Berlin West 47, Pius XI Catholic 30

Northwood 45, Unity 44

Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 32

Oak Creek 63, Franklin 49

Parkview 21, Juda 18

Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

Prescott 61, Somerset 52

Racine Case 73, Racine Horlick 48

Reedsville 73, Sheboygan Christian 39

Sauk Prairie 67, Baraboo 36

Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 41

Siren 54, Grantsburg 40

Southern Door 47, Gibraltar 28

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 32

Turtle Lake 71, Webster 25

Waukesha South 36, Waukesha North 34

Waunakee 69, DeForest 54

Wauwatosa West 63, Menomonee Falls 40

West De Pere 69, Shawano 31

Whitefish Bay 34, Nicolet 22

Whitnall 81, Cudahy 14

Winneconne 48, Plymouth 36

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 72, D.C. Everest 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..