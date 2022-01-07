The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 45, Eleva-Strum 36

Almond-Bancroft 62, Pittsville 49

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41

Arrowhead 84, Mukwonago 78

Ashland 48, Cumberland 47

Ashwaubenon 80, Green Bay Preble 55

Auburndale 61, Chequamegon 50

Belleville 67, New Glarus 65

Beloit Memorial 68, Madison West 40

Birchwood 49, Cornell 41

Brillion 56, Roncalli 47

Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47

Burlington 42, Union Grove 39

Cambria-Friesland 57, Rio 46

Cameron 86, Hayward 49

Cassville 55, Highland 54

Clear Lake 61, Luck 49

Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Lincoln 38

Colby 82, Spencer 55

Coleman 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 21

Columbus 63, Lodi 39

Crivitz 82, Suring 37

D.C. Everest 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53

Darlington 72, Iowa-Grant 32

De Pere 93, Sheboygan South 49

Dodgeville 60, River Valley 56

Elk Mound 46, Durand 43

Elkhorn Area 55, Wilmot Union 52

Evansville 84, Clinton 39

Fall Creek 60, Thorp 34

Fennimore 75, Riverdale 38

Forreston, Ill. 49, River Ridge 42

Grantsburg 56, Siren 50

Greenfield 61, Greendale 53

Homestead 70, West Bend West 42

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 41

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Kiel 60, Chilton 40

Kimberly 96, Appleton West 49

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 62, University School of Milwaukee 58

La Crosse Central 77, La Crosse Logan 34

Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55

Ladysmith 71, Whitehall 56

Lake Country Lutheran 70, Brookfield Academy 48

Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 30

Madison La Follette 80, Janesville Craig 62

Manawa 77, White Lake 15

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62

Marathon 92, Prentice 51

Marshfield 50, Wausau West 41

Mauston 69, Nekoosa 44

McDonell Central 47, Regis 46, OT

McFarland 89, Whitewater 53

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gilmanton 39

Messmer 51, Milwaukee South 46

Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 42

Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 50

Mishicot 56, Hilbert 50

Mosinee 74, Edgar 50

Muskego 64, Waukesha West 44

Neenah 74, Oshkosh North 54

New Berlin West 83, Pius XI Catholic 78

New London 69, Shawano 52

Notre Dame 74, Bay Port 56

Oconomowoc 44, Kettle Moraine 41

Oostburg 60, Kohler 54

Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Platteville 61, Lancaster 39

Port Edwards 40, Rosholt 22

Potosi 65, Benton 56

Racine Park 48, Kenosha Tremper 44

Reedsville 61, Sheboygan Christian 50

Rhinelander 50, Lakeland 36

Richland Center 58, Prairie du Chien 49

River Ridge 67, Belmont 23

Saint Thomas More 78, The Prairie School 74

Seymour 59, Menasha 46

Sheboygan North 76, Pulaski 63

Slinger 54, Grafton 50

Southwestern 75, Boscobel 42

Spring Valley 68, Glenwood City 36

Stratford 73, Abbotsford 37

Turner 76, Jefferson 43

Turtle Lake 70, Webster 36

Unity 53, Northwood 50

Valders 76, New Holstein 69

Valley Christian 50, Dodgeland 42

Waterford 63, Badger 51

Wautoma 80, Westfield Area 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Kickapoo 28

West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 72

Westosha Central 84, Delavan-Darien 43

Whitehall 58, McDonell Central 40

Whitehall 75, Independence 34

Whitnall 63, Cudahy 33

Wisconsin Dells 45, Adams-Friendship 32

