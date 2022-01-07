The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 45, Eleva-Strum 36
Almond-Bancroft 62, Pittsville 49
Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41
Arrowhead 84, Mukwonago 78
Ashland 48, Cumberland 47
Ashwaubenon 80, Green Bay Preble 55
Auburndale 61, Chequamegon 50
Belleville 67, New Glarus 65
Beloit Memorial 68, Madison West 40
Birchwood 49, Cornell 41
Brillion 56, Roncalli 47
Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47
Burlington 42, Union Grove 39
Cambria-Friesland 57, Rio 46
Cameron 86, Hayward 49
Cassville 55, Highland 54
Clear Lake 61, Luck 49
Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Lincoln 38
Colby 82, Spencer 55
Coleman 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 21
Columbus 63, Lodi 39
Crivitz 82, Suring 37
D.C. Everest 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53
Darlington 72, Iowa-Grant 32
De Pere 93, Sheboygan South 49
Dodgeville 60, River Valley 56
Elk Mound 46, Durand 43
Elkhorn Area 55, Wilmot Union 52
Evansville 84, Clinton 39
Fall Creek 60, Thorp 34
Fennimore 75, Riverdale 38
Forreston, Ill. 49, River Ridge 42
Gillett 50, Niagara 40
Grantsburg 56, Siren 50
Greenfield 61, Greendale 53
Homestead 70, West Bend West 42
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 41
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 47
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Kiel 60, Chilton 40
Kimberly 96, Appleton West 49
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 62, University School of Milwaukee 58
La Crosse Central 77, La Crosse Logan 34
Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55
Ladysmith 71, Whitehall 56
Lake Country Lutheran 70, Brookfield Academy 48
Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 30
Lakeside Lutheran 57, Lake Mills 51
Madison La Follette 80, Janesville Craig 62
Manawa 77, White Lake 15
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62
Marathon 92, Prentice 51
Marshfield 50, Wausau West 41
Mauston 69, Nekoosa 44
McDonell Central 47, Regis 46, OT
McFarland 89, Whitewater 53
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gilmanton 39
Menomonee Falls 79, Wauwatosa West 74
Messmer 51, Milwaukee South 46
Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 42
Milwaukee Juneau 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 68
Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 50
Mishicot 56, Hilbert 50
Mosinee 74, Edgar 50
Muskego 64, Waukesha West 44
Neenah 74, Oshkosh North 54
New Auburn 54, Clayton 39
New Berlin West 83, Pius XI Catholic 78
New London 69, Shawano 52
Notre Dame 74, Bay Port 56
Oconomowoc 44, Kettle Moraine 41
Oostburg 60, Kohler 54
Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Platteville 61, Lancaster 39
Port Edwards 40, Rosholt 22
Potosi 65, Benton 56
Racine Park 48, Kenosha Tremper 44
Random Lake 57, Ozaukee 55
Reedsville 61, Sheboygan Christian 50
Rhinelander 50, Lakeland 36
Richland Center 58, Prairie du Chien 49
River Ridge 67, Belmont 23
Saint Thomas More 78, The Prairie School 74
Seymour 59, Menasha 46
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Sheboygan North 76, Pulaski 63
Slinger 54, Grafton 50
South Milwaukee 65, Milwaukee Lutheran 64
Southwestern 75, Boscobel 42
Spring Valley 68, Glenwood City 36
Stratford 73, Abbotsford 37
Turner 76, Jefferson 43
Turtle Lake 70, Webster 36
Unity 53, Northwood 50
Valders 76, New Holstein 69
Valley Christian 50, Dodgeland 42
Waterford 63, Badger 51
Wautoma 80, Westfield Area 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Kickapoo 28
West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 72
Westosha Central 84, Delavan-Darien 43
Whitehall 58, McDonell Central 40
Whitehall 75, Independence 34
Whitnall 63, Cudahy 33
Wisconsin Dells 45, Adams-Friendship 32
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 76, Merrill 75
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..