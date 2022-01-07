The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41
Arrowhead 84, Mukwonago 78
Ashland 48, Cumberland 47
Ashwaubenon 80, Green Bay Preble 55
Birchwood 49, Cornell 41
Brillion 56, Roncalli 47
Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47
Burlington 42, Union Grove 39
Clear Lake 61, Luck 49
Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Lincoln 38
Colby 71, Spencer 50
Coleman 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 21
De Pere 93, Sheboygan South 49
Elk Mound 46, Durand 43
Fall Creek 60, Thorp 34
Fennimore 75, Riverdale 38
Homestead 70, West Bend West 42
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 41
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Kimberly 96, Appleton West 49
La Crosse Central 77, La Crosse Logan 34
Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55
Ladysmith 71, Whitehall 56
Lake Country Lutheran 70, Brookfield Academy 48
Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 30
Madison La Follette 80, Janesville Craig 62
Manawa 77, White Lake 15
Marathon 92, Prentice 51
Marshfield 50, Wausau West 41
Mauston 69, Nekoosa 44
McFarland 89, Whitewater 53
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gilmanton 39
Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 50
Mosinee 74, Edgar 50
Notre Dame 74, Bay Port 56
Oostburg 60, Kohler 54
Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Port Edwards 40, Rosholt 22
Potosi 65, Benton 56
River Ridge 67, Belmont 23
Seymour 59, Menasha 46
Southwestern 75, Boscobel 42
Spring Valley 68, Glenwood City 36
Turtle Lake 70, Webster 36
Valders 76, New Holstein 69
Waterford 63, Badger 51
Wautoma 80, Westfield Area 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Kickapoo 28
West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 72
Westosha Central 84, Delavan-Darien 43
Whitehall 58, McDonell Central 40
Whitnall 63, Cudahy 33
Wisconsin Dells 45, Adams-Friendship 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..