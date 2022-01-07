The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41

Arrowhead 84, Mukwonago 78

Ashland 48, Cumberland 47

Ashwaubenon 80, Green Bay Preble 55

Birchwood 49, Cornell 41

Brillion 56, Roncalli 47

Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47

Burlington 42, Union Grove 39

Clear Lake 61, Luck 49

Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Lincoln 38

Colby 71, Spencer 50

Coleman 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 21

De Pere 93, Sheboygan South 49

Elk Mound 46, Durand 43

Fall Creek 60, Thorp 34

Fennimore 75, Riverdale 38

Homestead 70, West Bend West 42

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 41

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Kimberly 96, Appleton West 49

La Crosse Central 77, La Crosse Logan 34

Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55

Ladysmith 71, Whitehall 56

Lake Country Lutheran 70, Brookfield Academy 48

Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 30

Madison La Follette 80, Janesville Craig 62

Manawa 77, White Lake 15

Marathon 92, Prentice 51

Marshfield 50, Wausau West 41

Mauston 69, Nekoosa 44

McFarland 89, Whitewater 53

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gilmanton 39

Mineral Point 52, Cuba City 50

Mosinee 74, Edgar 50

Notre Dame 74, Bay Port 56

Oostburg 60, Kohler 54

Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Port Edwards 40, Rosholt 22

Potosi 65, Benton 56

River Ridge 67, Belmont 23

Seymour 59, Menasha 46

Southwestern 75, Boscobel 42

Spring Valley 68, Glenwood City 36

Turtle Lake 70, Webster 36

Valders 76, New Holstein 69

Waterford 63, Badger 51

Wautoma 80, Westfield Area 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Kickapoo 28

West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 72

Westosha Central 84, Delavan-Darien 43

Whitehall 58, McDonell Central 40

Whitnall 63, Cudahy 33

Wisconsin Dells 45, Adams-Friendship 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..