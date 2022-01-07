The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Birchwood 49, Cornell 41

Bruce 82, Lake Holcombe 47

Coleman 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Ladysmith 71, Whitehall 56

Lakeland 66, Tomahawk 30

Manawa 77, White Lake 15

Mauston 69, Nekoosa 44

Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Waterford 63, Badger 51

Whitehall 58, McDonell Central 40

Whitnall 63, Cudahy 33

Wisconsin Dells 45, Adams-Friendship 32

