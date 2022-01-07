The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 73, Menominee Indian 35

Clinton 63, Elkhorn Area 37

Freedom 75, Waupaca 20

Hurley 63, Mercer 17

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Lakeland 62, Tomahawk 16

Marathon 66, Prentice 11

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 77, Milwaukee South 13

Oak Creek 63, Franklin 49

Whitefish Bay 34, Nicolet 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

