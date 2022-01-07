MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people were killed when their minivan was hit by two semis on the interstate in Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94. The patrol says the minivan had stopped to assist with a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the southbound lanes. When the minivan pulled back into traffic it was hit by two semis, killing all four people in the van. The victims include a 36-year-old woman from Lyndon Station who was driving the minivan, an 18-year-old man from Lyndon Station and a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells. No information was released on the fourth person. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about three hours.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.