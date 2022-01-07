MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee say a Burger King employee fired a gun during an attempted armed robbery, but that it’s not yet clear who fired the shots that killed a 16-year-old cashier. Police are still investigating whether the robbery suspect also fired a weapon and did not say the co-worker’s gunshots killed Niesha Harris-Brazell. However, prosecutors have charged the co-worker with possessing a gun as a felon. According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance video firing his weapon at the robbery suspect who had leaned into the drive-thru window holding a gun. Police say the robbery suspect has not been located. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sunday on the city’s west side.

