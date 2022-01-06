MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California are winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The Wisconsin Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold in the Badger State. The California Lottery says the winning ticket from that state was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento. The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot is one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game. In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

