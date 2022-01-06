The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 73, Monticello 24
Argyle 58, Pecatonica 52
Augusta 53, Gilmanton 28
Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Belmont 63, Benton 49
Black Hawk 59, Barneveld 39
Bonduel 74, Roncalli 31
Boscobel 66, Fennimore 39
Brillion 58, Chilton 55
Brodhead 57, Jefferson 30
Cadott 68, Bloomer 47
Cameron 52, Hayward 42
Cedarburg 84, West Bend East 40
Clinton 81, East Troy 41
Cochrane-Fountain City 52, Independence 7
Coleman 48, Suring 39
Colfax 77, Spring Valley 34
Columbus 59, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Darlington 53, Southwestern 39
De Soto 52, North Crawford 35
DeForest 55, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Dodgeland 55, Horicon 36
Dodgeville 67, River Valley 27
Durand 49, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21
Fall Creek 71, Thorp 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Denmark 27
Gillett 46, Crivitz 32
Heritage Christian 63, Messmer 17
Hustisford 37, Deerfield 34
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Ithaca 60, Weston 26
Kiel 64, Roncalli 42
La Crosse Central 57, La Crosse Logan 39
Ladysmith 56, St. Croix Falls 55
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 21
Laona-Wabeno 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49
Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Craig 55
Manawa 64, White Lake 8
Mauston 55, Nekoosa 43
McDonell Central 47, Regis 36
McFarland 46, Big Foot 26
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22
Mineral Point 67, Riverdale 26
Mosinee 64, Crandon 19
Neillsville 70, Granton 11
New Glarus 77, Waterloo 28
Northland Lutheran 53, Tigerton 20
Northwestern 66, Spooner 25
Northwestern 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
Pardeeville 82, Cambria-Friesland 47
Peshtigo 83, Sturgeon Bay 28
Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47
Racine St. Catherine’s 37, Catholic Central 33
Randolph 62, Markesan 27
Rio 66, Fall River 49
Rosholt 58, Port Edwards 31
Spencer 54, Colby 34
Three Lakes 66, Florence 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 49
Westfield Area 73, Wautoma 40
Wilmot Union 82, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14
Wisconsin Dells 32, Adams-Friendship 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..