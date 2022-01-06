The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 58, Prairie Farm 38
Appleton North 61, Oshkosh West 38
Aquinas 62, Onalaska 57
Athens 73, Abbotsford 26
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Somerset 63
Bayfield 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Campbellsport 65, Omro 55
Cashton 61, Hillsboro 51
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52, Ashland 37
Clintonville 65, Marinette 51
Colfax 82, Augusta 70
Denmark 82, Wrightstown 42
Dodgeville 66, Palmyra-Eagle 34
East Dubuque, Ill. 54, Potosi 41
Ellsworth 63, Barron 47
Florence 56, Three Lakes 47
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Little Chute 78
Freedom 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Grantsburg 74, Amery 65
Kewaskum 46, Plymouth 43
Lomira 63, Laconia 53
Marion 65, Gillett 52
Milton 62, Fort Atkinson 38
Monroe 62, Mount Horeb 39
Neenah 76, Kimberly 74
Neenah 77, Pewaukee 62
New Berlin West 75, Waukesha North 69
Newman Catholic 64, Phillips 48
Oregon 65, Edgewood 62
Royall 69, Wonewoc-Center 40
Sauk Prairie 37, Portage 35
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 56
Superior 58, Duluth East, Minn. 50
Unity 35, Osseo-Fairchild 30
Watertown 73, DeForest 67
Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Xavier 82, Green Bay West 24
