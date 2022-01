The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 58, Prairie Farm 38

Athens 73, Abbotsford 26

Colfax 82, Augusta 70

Neenah 76, Kimberly 74

Neenah 77, Pewaukee 62

New Berlin West 75, Waukesha North 69

Royall 69, Wonewoc-Center 40

Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Xavier 82, Green Bay West 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..