The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 53, Gilmanton 28

Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Bonduel 74, Roncalli 31

Columbus 59, Watertown Luther Prep 56

DeForest 55, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21

Heritage Christian 63, Messmer 17

Laona-Wabeno 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49

Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22

Northland Lutheran 53, Tigerton 20

Northwestern 66, Spooner 25

Peshtigo 83, Sturgeon Bay 28

Racine St. Catherine’s 37, Catholic Central 33

Three Lakes 66, Florence 39

Wilmot Union 82, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14

Wisconsin Dells 32, Adams-Friendship 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..