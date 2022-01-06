MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The Wisconsin Lottery says the winning ticket in its state was sold in a Green Bay suburb at a Citgo station on Packerland Drive. The retailer will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. The California Lottery says the winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento. The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot is one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but didn’t rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

