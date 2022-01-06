MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exhausted health officials are begging Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and test for the disease as the omicron variant tears across the state. The state Department of Health Services reported 11,574 additional cases on Thursday, a new pandemic record. More than 2,000 patients are hospitalized, with 97% of the state’s intensive care units filled to capacity. Madison hospitals announced they’re so full that they’ve postponed some non-emergency surgeries. State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard says scientists are shocked at how easily omicron spreads. He says models show the surge could peak by mid-January but that’s just speculation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.