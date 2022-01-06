By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee. Durant leads the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Nets have gone 18-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 17-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the league with 47.0 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 127-104 in the last meeting on Oct. 19. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, and Durant led the Nets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Grayson Allen is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 11.9 points. Jrue Holiday is shooting 54.9% and averaging 23.7 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (illness), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

