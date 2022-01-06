MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters in a track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee to earn her third Olympic berth. The 33-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, finished first in 1 minute, 13.63 seconds. Kimi Goetz was second at 1:14.89. Erin Jackson finished third in 1:15.88. She was the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season. Jackson’s specialty is the 500, which is set for Friday. Bowe is a medal threat in the 1,000 next month in Beijing. Her lone Olympic medal was a bronze in the team pursuit four years ago in South Korea.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.