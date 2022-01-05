By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is asking a judge to impose sanctions on the special investigator leading the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election. Genrich attorney Jeffrey Mandell says that Michael Gableman has made incorrect statements and should take out full-page newspaper ads to correct the record. Mandell made the request in a filing Tuesday in a case brought by Gableman in Waukesha County Circuit Court. Gableman is trying to force Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to answer questions behind closed doors related to the ongoing investigation. He asked the judge to jail them if they did not comply.

