By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has released a plan that he said would strengthen democracy, his first major policy proposals of the campaign timed to the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Lasry is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Lasry is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks. He said Wednesday that the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol was “something that has never been seen in the United States” and “the continued assault on the very fundamental tenets of American democracy has not ended.”

