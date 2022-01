GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored 16 points and Milwaukee beat Green Bay 63-49. Josh Thomas added 13 points for the Panthers who held the Phoenix to 27.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Milwaukee opponent. Kamari McGee scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix.

