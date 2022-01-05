By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Davante Adams was a rookie with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 when Jordy Nelson set the franchise’s single-season record for yards receiving. Adams appears on the verge of shattering his former teammate’s record. Adams heads into the Packers’ final regular-season game with 1,498 yards receiving. He needs just 21 more to match Nelson’s 2014 total of 1,519. The Packers plan to play their usual starters Sunday even though they have nothing at stake after already clinching the NFC’s top seed and lone first-round playoff bye.

