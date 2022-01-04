The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 84, Sevastopol 78
Algoma 71, Sevastopol 46
Alma 56, Gilmanton 46
Appleton East 78, Oshkosh West 47
Appleton North 86, Fond du Lac 50
Aquinas 75, Sparta 44
Ashwaubenon 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 42
Athens 62, Nekoosa 58
Augusta 71, Eleva-Strum 53
Bangor 76, Wausau East 67
Baraboo 54, Boscobel 34
Barron 54, Hayward 49
Belleville 87, Monticello 44
Beloit Memorial 79, Freeport, Ill. 76, OT
Benton 64, Juda 28
Big Foot 73, Turner 64
Black Hawk 59, Shullsburg 41
Black River Falls 76, Arcadia 58
Blair-Taylor 52, Melrose-Mindoro 46
Bloomer 48, McDonell Central 27
Boscobel 51, Riverdale 30
Brillion 67, Hilbert 23
Brookfield Central 62, Martin Luther 57
Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 61
Catholic Memorial 60, Franklin 49
Catholic Memorial 69, Muskego 63
Catholic Memorial 79, Ripon 45
Cedar Grove-Belgium 83, Living Word Lutheran 66
Colby 78, Rib Lake 60
Coleman 62, Gillett 39
Columbus 57, Portage 35
Columbus 81, Laconia 53
Crivitz 82, Niagara 28
Cuba City 87, Iowa-Grant 59
Darlington 66, Lancaster 51
De Pere 79, Bay Port 65
Dodgeville 61, Barneveld 50
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Menomonie 44
Ellsworth 35, Amery 31
Fall Creek 81, Cadott 43
Fall River 78, Montello 40
Fennimore 61, Mineral Point 59
Flambeau 68, Shell Lake 55
Fort Atkinson 46, Burlington 34
Franklin 56, Kenosha Bradford 47
Grantsburg 73, Luck 63
Green Bay East 58, New London 33
Green Bay East 96, Antigo 71
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 56
Green Bay Southwest 77, Sheboygan South 63
Hortonville 78, Appleton West 70
Howards Grove 74, New Holstein 53
Hustisford 43, Dodgeland 30
Iola-Scandinavia 74, Shiocton 56
Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Kenosha Tremper 41
Kettle Moraine 65, Mukwonago 64
La Crosse Central 87, Holmen 44
Ladysmith 78, Cameron 71
Laona-Wabeno 56, Phillips 47
Lincoln 52, Independence 30
Lodi 70, Mount Horeb 58
Luther 79, Viroqua 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 84, New Holstein 51
Marion 74, White Lake 42
Markesan 55, Cambria-Friesland 54
Mayville 74, Winneconne 70
McFarland 85, Jefferson 49
Menasha 70, Green Bay West 37
Menomonee Falls 71, Brookfield East 63
Merrill 81, Ashland 53
Milton 60, Middleton 57
Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48
Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27
Mukwonago 73, West Allis Central 66
Necedah 57, Richland Center 55
Necedah 79, Pittsville 47
Neenah 76, Kimberly 74
Neillsville 73, Spencer 55
New Berlin West 77, Brown Deer 69
New Richmond 51, Chippewa Falls 47
Northland Lutheran 79, Bowler 52
Northwestern 58, Spooner 52
Notre Dame 73, Pulaski 62
Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Indian Trail 30
Oakfield 46, Valley Christian 36
Oneida Nation 31, Suring 26
Oostburg 61, Sheboygan Falls 45
Oregon 96, West De Pere 79
Oshkosh North 87, Kaukauna 76
Osseo-Fairchild 52, Thorp 38
Owen-Withee 68, Gilman 10
Pardeeville 51, Lomira 43
Pardeeville 58, Rio 50
Pecatonica 62, Belmont 60
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 64
Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Plum City 72, Clayton 56
Port Edwards 72, Tri-County 27
Potosi 61, Belmont 37
Potosi 82, Albany 46
Racine Horlick 56, Racine Park 49
Reedsville 71, Young Coggs Prep 42
Rhinelander 55, Medford Area 49
Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53
Rice Lake 77, Altoona 50
Richland Center 60, Westby 58
Ripon 77, Lomira 65
River Falls 46, Eau Claire North 35
River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37
River Ridge 59, Seneca 46
Roncalli 96, Plymouth 45
Saint Croix Central 67, Altoona 45
Saint Thomas More 72, Beaver Dam 55
Sauk Prairie 55, Wisconsin Dells 48
Seymour 36, Xavier 34
Siren 86, Lake Holcombe 47
South Milwaukee 68, Cudahy 64
Southern Door 72, Sturgeon Bay 40
Southwestern 56, Darlington 54, OT
Spring Valley 50, Unity 38
Stanley-Boyd 71, Regis 51
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 52
Stratford 58, Bangor 47
Stratford 65, Owen-Withee 44
Turtle Lake 69, Colfax 33
Union Grove 45, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 47
Verona Area 55, Watertown 48
Waterford 64, Shoreland Lutheran 42
Waukesha South 69, Arrowhead 61
Waukesha South 70, Kettle Moraine 54
Wausau East 65, Owen-Withee 63
Wauwatosa East 65, Hamilton 60
Wauwatosa West 86, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Webster 51, Birchwood 46
West Allis Central 91, Greendale 62
West De Pere 82, Shawano 69
Whitehall 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Whitewater 64, Clinton 49
Wild Rose 51, Pittsville 42
Williams Bay 65, Madison Country Day 29
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 41
Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..