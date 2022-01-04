The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 84, Sevastopol 78

Algoma 71, Sevastopol 46

Alma 56, Gilmanton 46

Appleton East 78, Oshkosh West 47

Appleton North 86, Fond du Lac 50

Aquinas 75, Sparta 44

Ashwaubenon 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 42

Athens 62, Nekoosa 58

Augusta 71, Eleva-Strum 53

Bangor 76, Wausau East 67

Baraboo 54, Boscobel 34

Barron 54, Hayward 49

Belleville 87, Monticello 44

Beloit Memorial 79, Freeport, Ill. 76, OT

Benton 64, Juda 28

Big Foot 73, Turner 64

Black Hawk 59, Shullsburg 41

Black River Falls 76, Arcadia 58

Blair-Taylor 52, Melrose-Mindoro 46

Bloomer 48, McDonell Central 27

Boscobel 51, Riverdale 30

Brillion 67, Hilbert 23

Brookfield Central 62, Martin Luther 57

Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 61

Catholic Memorial 60, Franklin 49

Catholic Memorial 69, Muskego 63

Catholic Memorial 79, Ripon 45

Cedar Grove-Belgium 83, Living Word Lutheran 66

Colby 78, Rib Lake 60

Coleman 62, Gillett 39

Columbus 57, Portage 35

Columbus 81, Laconia 53

Crivitz 82, Niagara 28

Cuba City 87, Iowa-Grant 59

Darlington 66, Lancaster 51

De Pere 79, Bay Port 65

Dodgeville 61, Barneveld 50

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Menomonie 44

Ellsworth 35, Amery 31

Fall Creek 81, Cadott 43

Fall River 78, Montello 40

Fennimore 61, Mineral Point 59

Flambeau 68, Shell Lake 55

Fort Atkinson 46, Burlington 34

Franklin 56, Kenosha Bradford 47

Grantsburg 73, Luck 63

Green Bay East 58, New London 33

Green Bay East 96, Antigo 71

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 56

Green Bay Southwest 77, Sheboygan South 63

Hortonville 78, Appleton West 70

Howards Grove 74, New Holstein 53

Hustisford 43, Dodgeland 30

Iola-Scandinavia 74, Shiocton 56

Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Kenosha Tremper 41

Kettle Moraine 65, Mukwonago 64

La Crosse Central 87, Holmen 44

Ladysmith 78, Cameron 71

Laona-Wabeno 56, Phillips 47

Lincoln 52, Independence 30

Lodi 70, Mount Horeb 58

Luther 79, Viroqua 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, New Holstein 51

Marion 74, White Lake 42

Markesan 55, Cambria-Friesland 54

Mayville 74, Winneconne 70

McFarland 85, Jefferson 49

Menasha 70, Green Bay West 37

Menomonee Falls 71, Brookfield East 63

Merrill 81, Ashland 53

Milton 60, Middleton 57

Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48

Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27

Mukwonago 73, West Allis Central 66

Necedah 57, Richland Center 55

Necedah 79, Pittsville 47

Neenah 76, Kimberly 74

Neillsville 73, Spencer 55

New Berlin West 77, Brown Deer 69

New Richmond 51, Chippewa Falls 47

Northland Lutheran 79, Bowler 52

Northwestern 58, Spooner 52

Notre Dame 73, Pulaski 62

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Indian Trail 30

Oakfield 46, Valley Christian 36

Oneida Nation 31, Suring 26

Oostburg 61, Sheboygan Falls 45

Oregon 96, West De Pere 79

Oshkosh North 87, Kaukauna 76

Osseo-Fairchild 52, Thorp 38

Owen-Withee 68, Gilman 10

Pardeeville 51, Lomira 43

Pardeeville 58, Rio 50

Pecatonica 62, Belmont 60

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 64

Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Plum City 72, Clayton 56

Port Edwards 72, Tri-County 27

Potosi 61, Belmont 37

Potosi 82, Albany 46

Racine Horlick 56, Racine Park 49

Reedsville 71, Young Coggs Prep 42

Rhinelander 55, Medford Area 49

Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53

Rice Lake 77, Altoona 50

Richland Center 60, Westby 58

Ripon 77, Lomira 65

River Falls 46, Eau Claire North 35

River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37

River Ridge 59, Seneca 46

Roncalli 96, Plymouth 45

Saint Croix Central 67, Altoona 45

Saint Thomas More 72, Beaver Dam 55

Sauk Prairie 55, Wisconsin Dells 48

Seymour 36, Xavier 34

Siren 86, Lake Holcombe 47

South Milwaukee 68, Cudahy 64

Southern Door 72, Sturgeon Bay 40

Southwestern 56, Darlington 54, OT

Spring Valley 50, Unity 38

Stanley-Boyd 71, Regis 51

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 52

Stratford 58, Bangor 47

Stratford 65, Owen-Withee 44

Turtle Lake 69, Colfax 33

Union Grove 45, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 47

Verona Area 55, Watertown 48

Waterford 64, Shoreland Lutheran 42

Waukesha South 69, Arrowhead 61

Waukesha South 70, Kettle Moraine 54

Wausau East 65, Owen-Withee 63

Wauwatosa East 65, Hamilton 60

Wauwatosa West 86, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Webster 51, Birchwood 46

West Allis Central 91, Greendale 62

West De Pere 82, Shawano 69

Whitehall 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Whitewater 64, Clinton 49

Wild Rose 51, Pittsville 42

Williams Bay 65, Madison Country Day 29

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 41

Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59

