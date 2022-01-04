The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 76, Oshkosh West 28
Arrowhead 63, Waukesha South 21
Ashwaubenon 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 46
Athens 80, Chequamegon 10
Baldwin-Woodville 62, River Falls 45
Big Foot 46, Elkhorn Area 27
Boscobel 49, River Ridge 39
Brookfield East 52, Menomonee Falls 25
Cadott 69, Gilmanton 19
Catholic Memorial 67, Muskego 54
Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Kohler 49
Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Arcadia 36
D.C. Everest 68, Shiocton 65
De Pere 58, Bay Port 20
Eau Claire Memorial 45, Marshfield 41
Edgar 53, Auburndale 37
Flambeau 63, Shell Lake 49
Florence 44, Crivitz 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Little Chute 30
Freedom 81, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Gilman 52, Lake Holcombe 42
Green Bay Southwest 71, Sheboygan South 51
Greenfield 89, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Hamilton 66, Wauwatosa East 54
Highland 70, Ithaca 25
Hortonville 85, Appleton West 28
Hurley 65, Mellen 45
Iola-Scandinavia 56, Adams-Friendship 37
Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha South 23
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Slinger 64
Lake Mills 49, Lake Country Lutheran 40
Lomira 42, Campbellsport 32
Loyal 41, Lincoln 34
Marinette 41, Clintonville 38
Martin Luther 75, Catholic Central 39
Mauston 55, Weston 44
McDonell Central 48, Mondovi 40
McFarland 71, Monroe 25
Milton 72, Racine Case 61
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 35
Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44
Mishicot 58, Howards Grove 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Bay Port 36
New Berlin West 54, Brown Deer 51
New Richmond 38, Altoona 36
Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 49
Notre Dame 62, Pulaski 19
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 28
Oconomowoc 70, Racine Case 45
Oostburg 53, Random Lake 41
Osceola 54, Unity 41
Phillips 58, Abbotsford 38
Pittsville 44, Necedah 31
Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Poynette 52, Baraboo 51
Prairie Farm 76, Frederic 11
Prairie du Chien 62, West Salem 48
Racine Case 75, Kenosha Tremper 68
Racine Horlick 42, Racine Park 40
Randolph 73, Waterloo 39
Reedsburg Area 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 32
Regis 66, Augusta 49
Rhinelander 51, Medford Area 33
Rio 62, Pecatonica 48
Saint Francis 58, Salam School 23
Sauk Prairie 51, Richland Center 36
Sauk Prairie 72, River Valley 16
Shorewood 61, Whitnall 56
Shullsburg 53, Southwestern 39
Solon Springs 56, Butternut 44
Somerset 48, Elk Mound 45
Spencer 60, Pittsville 26
Spring Valley 53, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38
St. Mary Catholic 75, Reedsville 54
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 45
Stoughton 44, Middleton 34
The Prairie School 56, Westosha Central 48
Tomah 59, La Crosse Logan 51
Union Grove 49, South Milwaukee 42
Union Grove 82, Wilmot Union 41
Waterford 54, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Waukesha North 53, Fort Atkinson 50
Wautoma 82, Montello 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Viroqua 16
West Allis Central 49, Greendale 36
Westby 67, Mauston 7
Westfield Area 56, Pacelli 22
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54, Omro 46
Wonewoc-Center 45, Cashton 30
Wrightstown 51, Valders 43
Wrightstown 60, Denmark 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..