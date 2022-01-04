The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 84, Sevastopol 78

Bangor 76, Wausau East 67

Baraboo 54, Boscobel 34

Benton 64, Juda 28

Brillion 67, Hilbert 23

Brookfield Central 62, Martin Luther 57

Catholic Memorial 60, Franklin 49

Catholic Memorial 79, Ripon 45

Columbus 57, Portage 35

Darlington 66, Lancaster 51

Fort Atkinson 46, Burlington 34

Franklin 56, Kenosha Bradford 47

Green Bay East 96, Antigo 71

Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Kenosha Tremper 41

Laona-Wabeno 56, Phillips 47

Lodi 70, Mount Horeb 58

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, New Holstein 51

McFarland 85, Jefferson 49

Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48

Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27

Mukwonago 73, West Allis Central 66

Necedah 79, Pittsville 47

Oregon 96, West De Pere 79

Pardeeville 51, Lomira 43

Plum City 72, Clayton 56

Potosi 61, Belmont 37

Potosi 82, Albany 46

Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53

Rice Lake 77, Altoona 50

Richland Center 60, Westby 58

River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37

Roncalli 96, Plymouth 45

Saint Thomas More 72, Beaver Dam 55

Sauk Prairie 55, Wisconsin Dells 48

South Milwaukee 68, Cudahy 64

Stratford 58, Bangor 47

Stratford 65, Owen-Withee 44

Union Grove 45, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 47

Waukesha South 70, Kettle Moraine 54

Wausau East 65, Owen-Withee 63

Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59

