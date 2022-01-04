The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 63, Waukesha South 21
Athens 80, Chequamegon 10
Catholic Memorial 67, Muskego 54
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Little Chute 30
Freedom 81, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Hurley 65, Mellen 45
Iola-Scandinavia 56, Adams-Friendship 37
Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha South 23
Milton 72, Racine Case 61
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 74, Milwaukee Golda Meir 35
Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Bay Port 36
Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 49
Oconomowoc 70, Racine Case 45
Pittsville 44, Necedah 31
Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Racine Horlick 42, Racine Park 40
Regis 66, Augusta 49
Rio 62, Pecatonica 48
Sauk Prairie 72, River Valley 16
St. Mary Catholic 75, Reedsville 54
The Prairie School 56, Westosha Central 48
Union Grove 49, South Milwaukee 42
Union Grove 82, Wilmot Union 41
Westby 67, Mauston 7
Wrightstown 51, Valders 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..