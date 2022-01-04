MADISON, Wis. — A prosecutor told jurors that a 23-year-old Wisconsin man charged with killing and dismembering his parents committed the crimes after his lies unraveled about having a job, going to school and having a better job waiting for him in Florida. Chandler Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding corpses in the July deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. Bart Halderson’s dismembered remains were found in rural Dane County on July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested. Investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains six days later along the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. During opening statements in Chandler Halderson’s trial on Tuesday, his attorney called him “just a normal kid” who didn’t kill his parents.

