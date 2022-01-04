By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are introducing a package of bills designed to support police departments struggling to attract recruits. Police chiefs said at a news conference Tuesday that the number of officer applicants has dwindled over the last decade and the shortage has become worse over the two years since George Floyd’s death. The bills would create incentives and reimbursements ranging from bonuses for new officers, officers who’ve been on the job for a year and for officers who relocate to Wisconsin from other states. They would also waive hunting and fishing fees for officers, launch a marketing campaign for recruits, and force schools to teach students to how to respect police.

