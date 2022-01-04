The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 44, Owen-Withee 34
Algoma 53, Southern Door 48
Belmont 54, Warren, Ill. 19
Blair-Taylor 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52
Cadott 83, Independence 38
Cambridge 57, Poynette 44
Colby 53, Rib Lake 46
Colfax 58, Fall Creek 43
Cuba City 50, Dodgeville 49
Edgar 61, Ashland 47
Elk Mound 67, Ellsworth 45
Evansville 62, Turner 29
Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 37
Gillett 46, Menominee, Mich. 42
Gilman 48, Thorp 42
Highland 58, Barneveld 29
Jefferson 58, Baraboo 47
Kewaunee 47, Peshtigo 27
Lakeland 79, Antigo 42
Lancaster 68, Argyle 32
Lourdes Academy 49, Manawa 33
Luther 60, Cashton 44
Menomonie 58, Wausau East 13
Milwaukee School of Languages 76, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 13
New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33
New Holstein 79, Menasha 77
Northland Pines 49, Little Chute 31
Oakfield 71, Fall River 59
Oconto 57, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 22
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Eleva-Strum 34
Pardeeville 61, Hustisford 46
Ripon 37, Princeton/Green Lake 29
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 55, Benton 27
Riverdale 56, North Crawford 34
Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58
Spencer 51, Greenwood 28
Two Rivers 57, Sturgeon Bay 18
Wausaukee 38, Elcho 30
West De Pere 66, Plymouth 55
Wild Rose 63, Adams-Friendship 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gibraltar vs. Sevastopol, ppd.
Holmen vs. Rice Lake, ccd.
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Cambria-Friesland, ccd.
