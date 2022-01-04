The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 44, Owen-Withee 34

Algoma 53, Southern Door 48

Belmont 54, Warren, Ill. 19

Blair-Taylor 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52

Cadott 83, Independence 38

Cambridge 57, Poynette 44

Colby 53, Rib Lake 46

Colfax 58, Fall Creek 43

Cuba City 50, Dodgeville 49

Edgar 61, Ashland 47

Elk Mound 67, Ellsworth 45

Evansville 62, Turner 29

Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 37

Gillett 46, Menominee, Mich. 42

Gilman 48, Thorp 42

Highland 58, Barneveld 29

Jefferson 58, Baraboo 47

Kewaunee 47, Peshtigo 27

Lakeland 79, Antigo 42

Lancaster 68, Argyle 32

Lourdes Academy 49, Manawa 33

Luther 60, Cashton 44

Menomonie 58, Wausau East 13

Milwaukee School of Languages 76, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 13

New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33

New Holstein 79, Menasha 77

Northland Pines 49, Little Chute 31

Oakfield 71, Fall River 59

Oconto 57, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 22

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Eleva-Strum 34

Pardeeville 61, Hustisford 46

Ripon 37, Princeton/Green Lake 29

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 55, Benton 27

Riverdale 56, North Crawford 34

Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58

Spencer 51, Greenwood 28

Two Rivers 57, Sturgeon Bay 18

Wausaukee 38, Elcho 30

West De Pere 66, Plymouth 55

Wild Rose 63, Adams-Friendship 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gibraltar vs. Sevastopol, ppd.

Holmen vs. Rice Lake, ccd.

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Cambria-Friesland, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..