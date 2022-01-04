By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Marquette broke out of its slump with an 88-56 blowout of No. 16 Providence that snapped the Friars’ eight-game winning streak. Marquette (9-6, 1-3 Big East) emphatically ended its four-game skid by scoring 20 straight points late in the first half. The Golden Eagles’ lead never dropped below 20 throughout the second half. That represented a major reversal of fortune for Marquette. The Golden Eagles had faced double-digit deficits in the second half of each of their first three Big East games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.