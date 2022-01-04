By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.

