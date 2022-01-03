The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 70, Mauston 60
Brookwood 63, Kickapoo 44
Campbellsport 66, Berlin 57
Cashton 75, Independence 38
Colby 75, Thorp 33
Drummond 55, Mellen 30
Edgar 63, Ellsworth 58
Edgar 74, Spencer 48
Elk Mound 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52
Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Denmark 69
Freedom 51, Clintonville 33
Little Chute 38, Luxemburg-Casco 37
Lourdes Academy 49, New Richmond 44
Monroe 58, Elkhorn Area 56
New Lisbon 66, Wonewoc-Center 44
Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77
Oshkosh North 80, Medford Area 64
Port Edwards 51, Assumption 50
Royall 65, Ithaca 46
Solon Springs 46, Washburn 45
Thorp 60, Lincoln 50
Waupaca 48, Wrightstown 46
Waupun 53, Westfield Area 24
Wautoma 68, Cambridge 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..