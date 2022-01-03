The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin 70, Mauston 60

Brookwood 63, Kickapoo 44

Campbellsport 66, Berlin 57

Cashton 75, Independence 38

Colby 75, Thorp 33

Drummond 55, Mellen 30

Edgar 63, Ellsworth 58

Edgar 74, Spencer 48

Elk Mound 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Denmark 69

Freedom 51, Clintonville 33

Little Chute 38, Luxemburg-Casco 37

Lourdes Academy 49, New Richmond 44

Monroe 58, Elkhorn Area 56

New Lisbon 66, Wonewoc-Center 44

Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77

Oshkosh North 80, Medford Area 64

Port Edwards 51, Assumption 50

Royall 65, Ithaca 46

Solon Springs 46, Washburn 45

Thorp 60, Lincoln 50

Waupaca 48, Wrightstown 46

Waupun 53, Westfield Area 24

Wautoma 68, Cambridge 49

