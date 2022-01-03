The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 44, Owen-Withee 34

Algoma 53, Southern Door 48

Cambridge 57, Poynette 44

Colby 53, Rib Lake 46

Colfax 58, Fall Creek 43

Cuba City 50, Dodgeville 49

Edgar 61, Ashland 47

Elk Mound 67, Ellsworth 45

Evansville 62, Turner 29

Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 37

Highland 58, Barneveld 29

Lakeland 79, Antigo 42

Lancaster 68, Argyle 32

Luther 60, Cashton 44

Menomonie 58, Wausau East 13

New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33

New Holstein 79, Menasha 77

Northland Pines 49, Little Chute 31

Oakfield 71, Fall River 59

Oconto 57, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 22

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Eleva-Strum 34

Pardeeville 61, Hustisford 46

Riverdale 56, North Crawford 34

Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58

Spencer 51, Greenwood 28

West De Pere 66, Plymouth 55

Wild Rose 63, Adams-Friendship 39

