The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgar 61, Ashland 47

Elk Mound 67, Ellsworth 45

Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 37

Highland 58, Barneveld 29

New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33

Northland Pines 49, Little Chute 31

Riverdale 56, North Crawford 34

Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58

Wild Rose 63, Adams-Friendship 39

___

