By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has subpoenaed a pair of Madison city officials. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday released subpoenas that Michael Gableman issued to the city’s information officer, Sarah Edgerton, and finance director, Dan Schmiedicke, on Dec. 28. The subpoenas demand that Edgerton turn over city election communications and documents on Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. She must also submit to questioning on Feb. 14. Schmiedicke must submit to questioning on Jan. 19. Gableman has already subpoenaed Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for questioned but neither mayor has agreed to appear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.