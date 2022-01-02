By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense didn’t show much sign of life without Kirk Cousins around. The Vikings’ playoff hopes were dead by the end of the night The Vikings fell 37-10 to the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers on Sunday night with quarterback Kirk Cousins unavailable because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This marks the first time since coach Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2014 that the Vikings have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

