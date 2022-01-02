By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (5-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks play Detroit.

The Bucks are 17-9 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA averaging 111.6 points and is shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Pistons are 1-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit allows 110.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pistons 114-93 in their last meeting on Nov. 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, and Trey Lyles led the Pistons with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday is shooting 57.5% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: out (personal), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Saben Lee: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Killian Hayes: out (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Chris Smith: out (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.