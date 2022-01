MILWAUKEE — Ryan Hawkins made a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining in double overtime to give Creighton the lead en route to a 75-69 win over Marquette. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Oso Ighodaro led the Golden Eagles with a career-high 22 points.

