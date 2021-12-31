By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list. The big blow comes two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay. Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he’s asymptomatic, he wouldn’t be able to return in time to face the Packers. While many teams began getting players back from the virus list after a holiday surge, an outbreak in Denver has whittled the Broncos’ roster for their game against the Chargers, who are also dealing with a rash of COVID-19 infections.

